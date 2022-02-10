Panera giving away diamond rings in ‘bread box’ for Valentine’s Day

Starting Valentine’s Day, Panera Bread will give social media users a chance to win one of 22 baguette-cut diamond rings served up in a “bread bowl” box, KTLA sister station KTVI reported.

“For once, Panera doesn’t mean a BREAD baguette – this baguette is a lab-grown DIAMOND showcased in none other than a Bread Bowl inspired ring box,” Panera said in a statement.

Winners of the rings, which will be “complemented by glistening, smaller stones,” will also score a one-year subscription to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, which offers unlimited coffee.

“This time of year can be filled with ups and downs and wins and losses – but Panera is always there to help fill your cup,” Drayton Martin, vice president of brand building at Panera, said in a statement. “The beautiful baguette-cut ring is an ode to our artisanal bread, which paired with our Unlimited Sip Club is sure to make our guests’ day shine a little brighter.”

Enter from Feb. 14 to 18 by sending a tweet or an Instagram post with the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes along with a photo of yourself, your bread, a significant other, friends or colleagues.

Learn more at PaneraBaguetteRing.com.