Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled due to levels of inorganic arsenic

A well-known brand of rice baby cereal sold at Walmart is under voluntary recall after routine testing showed increased limits of inorganic arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration reported.

The voluntary recall for the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, manufactured by Maple Island Inc. and distributed nationwide by Walmart in-store and online, was issued on Friday. Since then the baby food has stopped being sold by the retailer.

“Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent further sales,” the FDA said in a news alert.

Maple Island Inc. issues a voluntary recall of three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal for elevated levels of inorganic arsenic. Distributed nationally through Walmart stores and online, exp dates 6/24/22, 6/25/22, and 11/30/22 (UPC #00681131082907) https://t.co/JdiDH2W7si pic.twitter.com/OEfVUdYmKE — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) October 8, 2021

There have not been any illnesses related to the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal reported to the FDA, officials said.

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart with the following numbers should discard it or return it to Walmart for a full refund:

Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022

Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Customer’s who want more information on the voluntary recall can call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central Time) at 800-369-1022, or email info@maple-island.com.

No other Parent’s Choice products are affected by the recall.