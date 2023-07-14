Passport delays are causing road bumps for travelers this summer, and the backlog is so bad, one lawmaker is calling it a crisis.

Even expensive expedited processing could take months.

Many travelers are having to renew their passports by mail since the State Department’s online renewal system is not working; it stopped months ago after a technical issue, officials said.

Now, for mail-in applications, the average renewal time is between 10 to 13 weeks, or seven to nine weeks for expedited service.

State Department officials issued a record number of passports last year — more than 20 million — and are on track to break that record this year.

Some congressional leaders say they want this problem fixed, and soon.

“What we need to get back to is the approach that was taken pre-COVID, where you didn’t even need to get an appointment, you can just do a walk in,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said recently.