Peloton warning owners after child dies in ‘tragic accident’ involving treadmill

A Peloton Tread treadmill is seen at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 11, 2018 in Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Peloton confirmed that a child died in a “tragic accident” involving the company’s Tread+ treadmill.

A statement posted on the company’s website by Peloton CEO John Foley didn’t provide details on how the child died.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” he wrote.

Foley urged users to review and follow safety warnings and instructions provided by Peloton, which include keeping children and pets away from exercise equipment at all times and removing the safety key and storing it out of reach of children.

The company didn’t release information on where the child died, “out of respect for these families and their privacy.”

“We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” the statement said.

In October, Peloton announced a recall of pedals sold on some of its most popular bikes after reports of injuries.

At the time, the company said it had received 120 reports of pedals breaking, including more than a dozen leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, according to a post on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.