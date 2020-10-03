Pence ordered borders closed in March after CDC experts refused to comply with Trump directive

View of closed lanes at San Ysidro port of entry on the Mexico-U.S. border as seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 21, 2020. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Two former U.S. health officials tell AP that Vice President Mike Pence in March directed the nation’s top disease control agency to use its emergency powers to effectively seal the borders against immigrants and asylum seekers over the objections of its scientists.

Three people  with direct knowledge of the situation say a top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor had refused to comply with the Trump administration directive.

Then Pence ordered CDC Director Robert Redfield to approve the order.

So far it has caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

