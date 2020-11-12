Pennsylvania lt. gov. reports case of alleged voter fraud, seeks $1 million reward from Texas official

As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he’s offering up to a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

Now Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wants to take the Texas official up on his offer, according to KTLA sister station WTAJ.

“Hey, Governor Patrick- it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted Wednesday. “I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud.”

Fetterman mentioned that a man in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, was arrested after allegedly asking for an absentee ballot for his dead mother so he could vote for President Donald Trump.

The 67-year-old man was apprehended last month, WTAJ reported on Oct. 21. Election officials said the example demonstrated how the system worked in spotting and stopping alleged fraud.

After citing the arrest, Fetterman made a special request for the reward, asking for it to be paid in Sheetz gift cards.

In addition, he didn’t miss the opportunity to add a “ps” putting down the Dallas Cowboys.

The money put up by Texas’ second-in-command appeared to be a first among Republican officeholders who are backing Trump as he refuses to concede.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said in a statement, which offered no evidence that fraud had occurred.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.