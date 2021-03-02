People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon be allowed by CDC to have small, maskless gatherings

Hulene Dykstra and her husband Heinz Beer were in an upbeat mood after she got her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in San Bernardino County.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon be cleared to gather in small groups without masks, according to federal officials.

The expected update to public health guidance, announced during a White House COVID-19 task force meeting, would mark the first sign of a return to normalcy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, said that a small reunion of fully-vaccinated people presents a low risk of spreading the virus.

“I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next-door neighbor, who you know are doubly vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.