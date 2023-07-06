A file photo of Little Caesars pizza is shown in January 2022. (Little Caesars/PRNewsfoto)

For years people have questioned if pineapple belongs on pizza. Well, now some will question if it belongs in a can of Pepsi.

The soda company has teamed up with Little Caesars for an exclusive re-release of its popular pineapple-flavored soda.

Starting July 17, and for a limited time only, Little Caesars customers can get the summery flavor of Pepsi Pineapple in a one-of-a-kind 16 ounce can, featuring a co-branded never-before-seen design nodding to the refreshing combination of Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes of pineapple. (Pepsi/ Little Caesars)

The pizza chain will offer customers an exclusive deal to celebrate its latest new partnership with Pepsi. Starting on July 17, customers can get a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza for $9.99.

The offer is only available online through the Little Caesar app or website.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” Greg Hamilton, the chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said in a statement. “The Pineapple Pair-Up combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their thin crust pizza, in their Pepsi, or both.”

Pineapple Pepsi debuted for a limited time in 2020 and was an instant hit among customers. The soda combines “Pepsi cola and sweet, fruity notes of pineapple,” according to a news release.

The latest soda launch also includes an exclusive, never-before-seen can design.