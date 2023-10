Israel’s war with Hamas has reached the two-week mark.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud)

Following the death of Israeli news photographer Roy Edan and his wife Smadar, Edan’s father sits next to the couples’ graves during their funeral in Kfar Harif, Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The couple was killed by Hamas militants in their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Oct. 7, their 3-year-old daughter, Abigail, is believed to be held hostage in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Palestinian militants attend a funeral of people killed during an Israeli military raid on a Palestinian refugee camp, Nur Shams, in the West Bank on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip, at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud)

Palestinian kid wounded in Israeli bombardment is treated in a hospital in Deir al-Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Israeli soldiers patrol next to communities near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

People protest to show support for the Palestinian people in the latest Israel-Hamas war, in front of the Israeli embassy in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Israeli soldiers walk past houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The kibbutz was overrun by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Cot.7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

FILE – Antonio Macías’ mother cries over her son’s body covered with the Israeli flag at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Macias was killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month. The Israeli public is in a state of shock a week after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing scores of Israelis in border communities and kidnapping roughly 150 civilians. As families grieve the dead and agonize over the missing, many also pledge allegiance to the war effort, falling in line behind a government vowing total war on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Palestinians evacuate wounded people after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. As Israel escalates its war on Hamas, it will confront many of the same dilemmas it has grappled with over decades of conflict with the Palestinians. It will want to punish Hamas like never before, but without killing so many Palestinian civilians that it loses international support. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Thousands attend a ‘New York Stands With Israel’ vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 12: Israeli border police secure the area outside The Shalem Police Station and Herod’s Gate in the old city of Jerusalem, on October 12, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. Two police officers who were injured, one is in severe condition, and the other in light condition, in what according to officials was a lone wolf attack. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,200 people with more than 300, 000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,200 people and wounding around 2800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Crowds flocked to Encino on Oct. 11, 2023, to show support for Israel after Hamas’ surprise terrorist attack over the weekend. (KTLA)

In this image from video obtained by the AP, Avinatan Or, second left, and his partner, Noa Argamani, not pictured, are seized by members of the Hamas militant group during an incursion into Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli media reported that the couple had been attending a dance music festival in the desert when militants overran the area. The writing in Arabic at left in the video posted on social media reads, “Our guys have done their duty” (AP Photo)

An Israeli soldier holds a dog in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

In this image from video provided by South First Responders, a man holding a weapon grabs another man next to a car during an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)

Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Nahal Neta, son of Adrienne Neta, 66, holds a photo of the nurse living in Kibbitz Be’eri missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, after a news conference by U.S. citizens whose relatives are missing, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Israeli soldiers drive by the rave party site, where scores were killed, near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies of people attending the party who were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)

Israeli soldiers drive by the rave party site, where scores were killed, near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies of people attending the party who were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Destroyed cars are seen at the rave party site near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies of people killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Israeli soldiers take position near the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Col. Roi Levy was killed after Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns. Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)

Supporters of Israel seen outside the federal building on Oct. 8, 2023, showing their support for Israel after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack. (KTLA)

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing and kidnapping civilians. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that 4,137 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,000 others wounded.