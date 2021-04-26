‘Pink’ full moon, 1st supermoon of 2021, to light up night Monday night

The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, is shown shortly after rising on April 7, 2020. in Las Vegas. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time the pink wildflower Phlox subulata blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A “pink” supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year so far, will rise Monday night, according to KTLA sister station WFLA in Tampa, Florida.

It’s one of two supermoons that will grace the sky this year, NASA reports.

A supermoon is when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth. This makes for the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

This moon will turn full at approximately 8:32 p.m. PT, according to NASA.

But the moon will appear to be full to the naked eye for close to three days, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

The full moon in April is known as the Pink Moon, though it has nothing to do with the moon’s actual color. The term is coined from creeping phlox, an herb moss that is one of the earliest springtime flowers to bloom. Other names for April’s full moon include the Fish Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, and the Egg Moon.

There are generally between two to four supermoons annually, on average, NASA said. The next one will be May 26.

May’s full moon will end up being slightly closer to the planet, but it only beats Monday’s full moon by 98 miles, or a paltry 0.04% of the distance — at perigee — from the Earth to the moon.

This is the second straight year that supermoons will appear in both April and May.