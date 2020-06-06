Police arrest Maryland cyclist suspected of assaulting 3 people posting Black Lives Matter flyers

Police in Maryland have arrested and charged the cyclist who was caught on video Monday accosting three people posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter.

Sixty-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The incident took place on Monday when a man and two women were walking the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter. According to police, the suspect started to argue with them about the flyers and forcibly grabbed some flyers from one of the victims.

He then pushed his bicycle towards the male victim causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The male victim recorded the entire incident.

After the incident Maryland-National Capital Park Police asked the public for help finding the suspect and community members sent in hundreds of tips over the past few days. Police used various sources to further corroborate that information before identifying Brennan.

Park police contacted Brennan and his legal counsel on Friday and they consented to having Brennan’s home searched while members of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present. Police say they found and seized evidence at the home.

Police then served Brennan with an arrest warrant Friday evening, after he had voluntarily turned himself in, a police statement said.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police has thanked the victims for their courage and civic engagement for coming forward in the matter. They also thanked the community for coming forth with tips and information.

The man who shot the video of the cyclist confronting him and his friends while posting the signs has asked CNN not to identify him for fear of retaliation.

CNN cannot independently verify what happened prior to and after the video and has reached out to Brennan’s legal counsel for comment.