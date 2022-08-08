Police in Georgia is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who officers say shoplifted from Home Depot.

But since the Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the wanted suspect on its Facebook page on July 28, commenters have noticed the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.

The Cooper doppelgänger reportedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from a Home Depot store in McDonough, Georgia. The kit can cost more than $600.

Police have not offered an update in the case since the initial post.