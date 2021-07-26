Police searching for man who robbed Victorville Dunkin’ Donuts then carjacked pickup truck at gunpoint

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Victorville Dunkin’ Donuts then carjacked a pickup truck at gunpoint Sunday morning, officials said.

The robber walked into the donut shop in the 15000 block of Bear Valley Road armed with a handgun around 8 a.m. and demanded money, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

He then left the business, went up to a man in the parking lot, pointed the gun at him and ordered him to get out of his vehicle, officials said.

The suspect fled in the man’s 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

More than an hour later, deputies found the stolen truck in the 16500 block of D Street. But the robber was not in it.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect had not yet been found.

He was described as being between 30 to 40 years old, with a bald head or very short hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victorville Police Department deputies R. Syphax or E. Smith at 760-241-2911, or call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.