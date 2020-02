Pope Francis blows his nose as he leads the Ash Wednesday mass on February 26, 2020, at the Santa Sabina church in Rome. (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis has canceled his official audiences after apparently coming down with a cold.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual Friday and greeted participants at the end.

He was planning to keep his private meeting schedule, but decided to cancel the official audiences.

The Vatican hasn’t said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass this week.