Portland protesters destroy property, light fireworks, fire paintball guns: police

Protests in downtown Portland and in the city’s Argay Terrrace Neighborhood escalated Sunday, and the Portland Police Bureau announced in a statement that investigations are ongoing and arrests may be on the way.

The protest began in the downtown area at about 12:30 p.m. and grew to several hundred people in size by 2:30 p.m.

The protesters demonstrated “aggressive behavior toward others in the area,” police said.

In the Argay Terrace Neighborhood, crowds began to gather at about 1:30 p.m., and by 4 p.m., a “small number of people” began committing “acts of violence and destruction,” police said.

Behavior included setting off fireworks and “dispersing chemical spray, as well as firing what appeared to be paintball and/or airsoft guns” and committing property destruction, police said.

Video footage from Portland also shows damage to vehicles, including a van that was flipped over.

No arrests were made Sunday, but police said they’re investigating the incidents and arrests could follow if evidence supports potential criminal charges.

“While it’s disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in the statement. “I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came in to work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide.”