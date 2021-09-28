Powerball jackpot grows to $570 million after no grand prize winners Monday

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to about $570 million ahead of the next drawing Wednesday night after no ticket hit all six numbers to win the grand prize.

The numbers drawn Monday night were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60, and the Powerball number was 12.

One ticket sold in Virginia matched five numbers to win a $2 million prize, according to Powerball’s website.

The next drawing will take place around 8 p.m. Wednesday for the estimated $570 jackpot, which is among the ten largest prizes in the game’s history. The jackpot’s cash value is approximately $410 million.

Players face enormous odds to win the grand prize, however, with the chance of matching all six numbers placed at roughly 1 in 292 million according to the California Lottery’s website.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased up to an hour before the draw takes place.

Drawings can be viewed live on Powerball.com.