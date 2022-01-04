Powerball: Jackpot grows to $575 million after no winners in last draw

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $575 million after no one matched all six numbers in the last draw.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and the Powerball 22.

Three tickets matched five digits to win seven-figure prizes, including one in Montana valued at about $2 million, according to Powerball’s website. The other two, each worth about $1 million, were sold in Texas and Connecticut.

The highest winnings in California were five tickets that matched four numbers plus the Powerball to earn prizes of about $25,000 apiece, state lottery officials said.

The next drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since a ticket purchased in Morro Bay hit all six numbers to win the whopping $699-million grand prize three months ago.

The current sequence, which began Oct. 6, 2021, has rolled over 39 times since then, according to the California Lottery.

At $575 million, the jackpot up for grabs Wednesday will be the ninth largest in the game’s history. If anyone wins it, they will the option to take a one-time payment of about $409.3 million, officials said.