Powerball jackpot is 7th-largest ahead of Wednesday’s draw

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The winning numbers for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history are set to be drawn Wednesday night.

It’s worth an estimated $610 million, with a cash value of $434.2 million, according to lottery officials.

After no ticket matched all six numbers in the last drawing Monday, the jackpot initially increased by about $35 million, from $540 to $575 million. By late Tuesday morning, that figure climbed above the $600 million due to strong sales across the country, according to a Powerball news release.

Wednesday’s drawing will be held at 8 p.m., and you can purchase tickets up to an hour before that.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was three months ago, when a single ticket sold in Morro Bay earned the $699.8 grand prize — the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

Powerball’s jackpot has rolled over 39 times since then, brining about another huge lottery prize.

As for the game’s largest jackpot: that is still the $1.586 billion prize won on Jan. 13, 2016, and it remains the largest in U.S. lottery history. Three winning tickets hit all six numbers for the massive prize, including one that was purchased in Chino Hills.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.