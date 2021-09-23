Powerball jackpot jumps to $523 million

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $523 million after no winning ticket was sold in Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 no matter the size of the jackpot, according to Powerball. The odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot, however, are 1 in 292.2 million.

While no one took home the jackpot, there were other winners. Pennsylvania sold a match 5 and power play ticket, which yields $2 million, and Florida and Maryland sold match 5 winners, which yields $1 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 20-40-47-55-63, and the Powerball was 05.

The next drawing will be on Saturday, when the cash value of the large estimated jackpot is $379 million.

Last week, a single ticket sold in Compton hit five of the numbers — missing only the Powerball — and was worth about $2.5 million, according to the California Lottery’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News