Powerball jackpot jumps to $523 million

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $523 million after no winning ticket was sold in Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 no matter the size of the jackpot, according to Powerball. The odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot, however, are 1 in 292.2 million.

While no one took home the jackpot, there were other winners. Pennsylvania sold a match 5 and power play ticket, which yields $2 million, and Florida and Maryland sold match 5 winners, which yields $1 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 20-40-47-55-63, and the Powerball was 05.

The next drawing will be on Saturday, when the cash value of the large estimated jackpot is $379 million.

Last week, a single ticket sold in Compton hit five of the numbers — missing only the Powerball — and was worth about $2.5 million, according to the California Lottery’s website.