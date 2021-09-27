Powerball jackpot reaches $545 million ahead of Monday night’s draw

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo on Jan. 13, 2016. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

A massive jackpot will be up for grabs when Powerball holds its next drawing on Monday night.

The grand prize climbed to an estimated $545 million after no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot when the game was last played on Saturday night.

The new amount makes the prize the tenth-largest ever in the game’s history — though still well below Powerball’s record of $1.586 billion, reached in 2016.

A jackpot winner in Monday’s game would also have the option to take the payment in a single lump-sum of about $392 million.

Powerball players face extremely long odds, however, to hit all five numbers plus the Powerball: an approximately 1 in 292,201,338 chance, according to the California Lottery’s website.

Just last month, Powerball expanded the number of drawings from two to three each week, in part to increase the prize amounts.

The game is played in 45 states, including California, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 apiece.

Monday night’s drawing is scheduled to take place at 7:59 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed on Powerball.com.