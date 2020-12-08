‘Precious cargo’: FedEx helps get mountain lion kittens rescued from NorCal wildfire to Ohio zoo

Three rescued mountain lion kittens are getting settled in at their new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported.

FedEx helped get them there safely from Northern California this week. The kittens were rescued from the Zogg Fire earlier this year.

A 4-pound male kitten dubbed Captain Cal was found wandering alone by firefighters in the Zogg Fire burn area in Shasta County in late September.

He was treated at the Oakland Zoo for severe burns and a hurt limb.

Captain Cal was then introduced to two sister kittens also rescued from the Zogg Fire.

The Oakland Zoo shared a video of their special cargo on their way to Ohio.

The zoo said FedEx provided complimentary transport for the three kittens and their caregivers.

“Captain Cal and the girls received top-notch service on their early morning journey from our Vet Hospital to Oakland International Airport, and on to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium by dinnertime,” the Oakland Zoo said. “Thank you FedEx!”

The Columbus Zoo will be introducing the kittens to its mountain lion Jessie, who is 17 years old and blind. They will be residents in the zoo’s North America habitat.

The sisters will be named in the coming weeks.

“Thank you FedEx and Oakland Zoo for the safe transport of this precious cargo!” the Columbus Zoo said.