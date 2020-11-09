President Trump announces firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper in tweet

President Trump touted the military brass he surrounded himself with in his first term, calling them “my generals,” but distanced himself from Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a veteran whose yes-man mentality the president derided, calling him “Yesper.”

Now Esper, Trump’s second Pentagon chief, is among the first in an expected purge of security officials after the president’s loss in the 2020 election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump announced Esper’s firing in a tweet Monday, announcing that he would be replaced by Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center “effective immediately.”

“Chris will do a GREAT job!” Trump tweeted. “Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

