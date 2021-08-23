Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks Tuesday

There’s still a few weeks left until the end of summer, but a harbinger of fall is about to come back to Starbucks this week.

That’s right: the ubiquitous coffee chain is bringing back its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, along with a bevy of autumn favorites, beginning Tuesday.

Other pumpkin-y items joining the popular beverage — which was first introduced in 2003 and is affectionally known by legions of fans simply as PSL — on Starbucks’ fall menu will be the pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. Also back is the fox cake pop.

And the coffee giant is unveiling a new, non-pumpkin beverage: the apple crisp macchiato.

For fans eager to jump on the fall pumpkin craze, Starbucks is bringing back PSL earlier than ever this year, beating last year’s start date by one day.

The launch also comes nearly a week after competitor Dunkin’ unveiled its fall seasonal items — which also include pumpkin-flavored beverages and bakery items — last Wednesday.

To get fans in the mood for PSL, Starbucks on Monday introduced the “Pumpkin Love O’ Meter” quiz, which the company says “separates the pumpkin likers from the pumpkin lovers.”