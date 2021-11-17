Quentin Tarantino being sued over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Quentin Tarantino arrives on Oct. 19, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome to attend a Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in his honour during the 16th Rome Film Festival. (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Movie studio Miramax has sued “Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino over his plan to auction off NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, related to the groundbreaking 1994 film.

Tarantino this month announced that he plans to sell images of pages of scenes from an early handwritten version of the “Pulp Fiction” script as NFTs; they also would include audio commentary. Tarantino partnered with technology company SCRT Labs to auction seven tokens based on the movie.

Miramax, which released “Pulp Fiction,” on Tuesday accused Tarantino of breach of contract, copyright infringement and trademark infringement, saying he doesn’t have permission to sell the NFTs.

Miramax, owned by Qatar-based BeIn Media and ViacomCBS, said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles that the company had sent Tarantino a cease-and-desist letter after learning of the NFT plans, but Tarantino refused to comply with its demands.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.