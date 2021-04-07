Rapper DMX to be tested for brain function while in coma after heart attack

After suffering a heart attack last week, rapper DMX remains hospitalized and in a coma in New York.

According to the musician’s manager via NBC News, DMX is set to undergo tests Wednesday to determine the functionality of his brain. As of Tuesday night, the hitmaker was still on life support after his former manager told the New York Times earlier this week that he was in a “vegetative state.”

“There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being, and it is not helpful and productive,” DMX’s manager, Steve Rifkind, told NBC News on Tuesday night. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function, and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”

Though some outlets reported last week that the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” artist had overdosed on drugs, his longtime attorney, Murray Richman, told TMZ he was not aware of an overdose, and such reports remained unconfirmed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.