Rapper Flavor Flav arrested in Nevada on suspicion of domestic battery

William Jonathan Drayton Jr., known as Flavor Flav, is shown in a photo released by the Henderson Police Department on Oct. 19, 2021.

Rapper Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month after an alleged domestic disturbance in Henderson, Nevada, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 4 when the Henderson Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance, officials said in a statement sent to KTLA.

The rapper, who’s name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was taken into custody on suspicion of one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Police did not release information about the incident prior to receiving multiple media inquiries, and did not provide any additional details.

Flavor Flav is a founding member and hype man of the rap group Public Enemy. He is known for his flamboyant style, which included wearing a large clock necklace, and his catchphrase ”yeah, boyeeeeee!”

He went on to star in various reality shows including “The Flavor of Love,” “The Surreal Life,” and the spinoff “Strange Love,” about his romance with actress and model Brigitte Nielsen.”