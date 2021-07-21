Rare pink water bird appears in Michigan for 1st time

In this file photo, a roseate spoonbill walks through the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on March 24, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.

The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.

“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.

“After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. … I took over 300 pictures of it last night,” Most told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going home happy campers.”

Birders from Detroit & as far away as Traverse City look across a marsh at a Roseate Spoonbill on a sandbar at Wilderness Park off Saline-Milan Road in Saline, MI on 7/20/21.

It’s a rare bird to see in Michigan

📸‘s by @ericseals of @freep #birding #spoonbill #roseatespoonbill pic.twitter.com/IM4vhA36tW — 📸🎥Eric Seals (@ericseals) July 20, 2021

Thrilling Friday night! I saw my first Roseate Spoonbill, right here in Michigan. It's the first state record for the bird! They usually hang out in Florida. Shout out to Jessica Butler for finding and sharing its location. pic.twitter.com/1uNdNhyfEf — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) July 17, 2021