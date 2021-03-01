Reese’s unveils peanut butter cups without chocolate

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups bring together one of life’s best flavor combinations: chocolate and peanut butter. But the latest version of the classic treat is leaving one of those key ingredients out.

That’s because the Hershey Company is unveiling a peanut butter cup that doesn’t have any chocolate.

Yes, really. It’s just a whole lot of peanut butter inside of a package.

Hershey is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager.

The treat will only be available for a limited time and is expected to hit store shelves in early April.