With gas prices skyrocketing, Amazon Flex delivery workers and ride-share drivers say they need higher pay.

The workers participated in a car caravan Wednesday in Redondo Beach, rallying outside an Amazon warehouse and Uber Greenlight Hub.

They called on tech giants to offer more support amid the gas price surge, demanding per-mile pay rates to be increased.

Both Uber and Lyft have responded to the rising fuel costs by adding fuel surcharges to rides.

Amazon told KTLA in a statement that it is listening to workers’ concerns, adding that it’s already made adjustments through pricing surges.

“Our delivery partners play a vital role in serving customers every day. We’re closely monitoring the situation and listening to their concerns,” Amazon’s statement read. “Amazon Flex delivery partners earn among the best in the industry at over $26 per hour on average. We’ve already made several adjustments through pricing surges in impacted areas to help ease some of the financial challenges and as the situation evolves, we’ll continue to make changes where we can to help support our partners.”

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 16, 2022.