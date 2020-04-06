Rite Aid to hire 5,000 employees, implement coronavirus safety measures

Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 new employees nationwide and will be implementing additional safety measures in the fight against coronavirus, officials announced Monday.
The openings are for part-time and full time positions and include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, the company’s CEO said in a news release. Those interested can apply here.
In addition, the company on Monday announced that hourly employees began receiving a “Hero Pay” raise of $2 per hour on March 15 and is expected to last through at least May 2. Management and pharmacists have also received a $1,000 bonus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rite Aid also announced new safety measure for customers, including designating a senior shopping hour, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., for those over 60. And every Wednesday in April, the company is offering a 30% discount to wellness+ rewards members over 65.
The company also established additional social distancing procedures, like marking floor areas in front of the pharmacy and front end counters with tape to ensure 6-foot separation.
Rite Aid now has strict protocol in place for when an employee tests positive for COVID-19, including closing the store for sanitization.