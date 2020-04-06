Rite Aid to hire 5,000 employees, implement coronavirus safety measures

The Rite Aid logo is displayed on the exterior of a Rite Aid pharmacy on September 26, 2019 in San Rafael, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 new employees nationwide and will be implementing additional safety measures in the fight against coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

The openings are for part-time and full time positions and include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, the company’s CEO said in a news release. Those interested can apply here.

In addition, the company on Monday announced that hourly employees began receiving a “Hero Pay” raise of $2 per hour on March 15 and is expected to last through at least May 2. Management and pharmacists have also received a $1,000 bonus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rite Aid also announced new safety measure for customers, including designating a senior shopping hour, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., for those over 60. And every Wednesday in April, the company is offering a 30% discount to wellness+ rewards members over 65.

The company also established additional social distancing procedures, like marking floor areas in front of the pharmacy and front end counters with tape to ensure 6-foot separation.

Rite Aid now has strict protocol in place for when an employee tests positive for COVID-19, including closing the store for sanitization.

