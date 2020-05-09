Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried & Roy’ dies of COVID-19 complications at age 75

Roy Horn of “Siegfried & Roy” died of complications from COVID-19 Friday in a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist said. He was 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a written statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

The duo thrilled Las Vegas crowds with elaborate live magic acts that involved big cats and other exotic animals.

