Russian missiles on Sunday hit a military training base in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. Officials said 35 people were killed in the attack.

The base is near the city of Lviv, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled to amid the attacks.

Live from a train station in Lviv, we spoke with a volunteer paramedic from Norway who is working to help Ukrainian refugees.

Christina Pascucci reports live from Lviv, Ukraine on March 14, 2022.