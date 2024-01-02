RXBAR is helping people stick to their fitness goals in the new year by offering an unusual fitness challenge with a cash prize.

The protein bar company announced Monday its “Bar the Couch” pledge, which requires participants to move their couches for 30 days for a chance to win $2,500. The prize money will go towards purchasing new home gym equipment plus moving and storage fees.

“The couch is the epitome of warmth and coziness and sometimes tempts us away from staying active. Conquering the comfort of the couch is the first step toward achieving any fitness goals, which is why RXBAR is turning this common excuse into a New Year’s challenge,” a news release said.

Participants can enter the contest from Jan.4 through Jan.14. People can sign up for the pledge at RXBARBarTheCouch.com for a chance to win.

More details about the contest can be found here.