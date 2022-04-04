Teachers and other workers were set to return to schools in Sacramento on Monday following weekend negotiations that resolved a strike.

The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Sunday that it reached tentative agreements with the Sacramento City Teachers Association and a union representing such workers as bus drivers, instructional aides and custodians among others.

The strike in the district in California’s capital began on March 23, affecting 43,000 students and 76 schools.

“The power of our strike resulted in a deal that will help address the severe staffing crisis in our district,” the teachers association tweeted.

News of the settlement came as Sacramento reeled from a weekend mass shooting in a nightclub district that killed six people and wounded 12 others.