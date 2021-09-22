Salmonella outbreak from mystery source sickens 127 people in 25 states, including California: CDC

The CDC says 127 infections have been linked to the outbreak, but the agency estimates that the actual number of sick people is “likely much higher.” (Getty Images)

At least 127 people have been infected amid a nationwide outbreak of salmonella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week.

Infections have been detected in 25 states as of Sept. 15, with California reporting three cases.

Texas has the most infections with 45, followed by Minnesota with 13, according to the CDC.

Salmonella Oranienburg, the strain observed in this outbreak, began infecting people on Aug. 3, according to the CDC. By Sept. 2, a total of 20 cases had been linked to the bacteria.

The outbreak then grew “rapidly” in the following weeks, sickening at least 127 as of Sept. 15 — including 18 people who were hospitalized. None of the infections have been fatal thus far.

Patients who contracted the bacteria ranged in age from months old to 82 years old, according to the CDC. The median age of the patients is 33, and almost 60% of the illnesses were reported in women.

The CDC estimates that the actual number of sick people is “likely much higher,” however, as many infected individuals often recover without seeking treatment or getting tested. It can also take up to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of the outbreak, the agency stated, noting that more states may actually be involved than the 25 listed.

A source of the outbreak has not yet been positively identified, and state and local public health officials are currently conducting interviews as they try to determine what foods patients ate before becoming sick, the CDC says.

“Several groups of people (‘subclusters’) at restaurants in multiple states have been identified,” the CDC wrote of the outbreak. “These subclusters are groups of people who do not know one another who ate at the same restaurant and got sick. Investigating these subclusters can sometimes help identify a food item eaten by all of the sick people that could be the source of the outbreak.”

Anyone who believes they may be infected with salmonella is urged to contact their health care providers and write down what they had eaten in the week before they got sick.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, possible nausea, vomiting or headache.

Those experiencing more severe symptoms — including dehydration, prolonged vomiting, prolonged diarrhea, or diarrhea with a fever of over 102 degrees, among other symptoms — should contact a health care provider immediately.

A complete list of the number of infections and where they were reported can be found below.

Texas: 45

Minnesota: 13

Virginia: 9

Massachusetts: 7

Oklahoma: 7

Kansas: 5

Illinois: 5

Maryland: 4

Wisconsin: 4

California: 3

Connecticut: 3

New Mexico: 3

Arkansas: 2

Michigan: 2

Missouri: 2

Nebraska: 2

New Jersey: 2

Pennsylvania: 2

Iowa: 1

New York: 1

North Carolina: 1

North Dakota: 1

South Carolina: 1

South Dakota: 1

Utah: 1

More information on this outbreak and salmonella infection can be found at the CDC’s website.