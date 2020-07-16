San Francisco in coronavirus ‘red zone,’ freezes reopenings

San Francisco’s director of public health said Wednesday the rate of transmission of the coronavirus continued to climb in the Bay Area and the city would not move forward with reopening.

“Unfortunately we are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections that is affecting our community’s health and reopening plans,” Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s health chief, said during a virtual news conference. “The virus is not only still out there, it is out there more than ever before. It continues to spread locally in our community and throughout the Bay Area region.”

On Monday, Colfax said each person with the disease was infecting, on average, 1.25 others, a ratio that he said had to come down.

On Wednesday, that figure was 1.3. The so-called reproduction rate must come down to one or lower, he said. “If we do not do better,” he said, “we are looking at major problems by late August and September with an average peak of 900 hospitalized patients by early October.”

