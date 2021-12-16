Santa Fe officials issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting investigation

This aerial photo shows the set of “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Santa Fe law enforcement obtained a search warrant Thursday for the contents of Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of the low-budget western movie “Rust.”

The eight-page warrant, written by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and approved by a local judge Thursday afternoon, will allow investigators to seize Baldwin’s phone and download information related to “Rust” and the production’s employees.

That could include Baldwin’s text messages, emails, contacts, browser history, private messages on social media, as well as his recent call list, the warrant said.

The warrant is the fourth to be issued in the investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

