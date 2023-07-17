With last winter’s snowpack largely gone, scientists are getting a better picture of the impact on the southwestern United States’ most critical source of fresh water: the Colorado River.

Satellite images captured by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus SENTINEL-2 satellites between March 18 and July 16, 2023, show water levels surging at Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir that straddles Utah and Arizona.

As of July 16, the lake’s water levels were up by 45.57 feet year over year, according to the Lake Powell Water Database, but still more than 100 feet below full capacity.

The Colorado River provides roughly one-third of all water for Southern California’s cities, suburbs and agricultural communities.

Dams at Lake Powell, Lake Mead and Lake Havasu also provide hydroelectricity for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the southwestern U.S.