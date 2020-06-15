1  of  2
SCOTUS rules gay, lesbian people can sue for workplace bias under landmark civil rights law In major victory for California, Supreme Court rejects Trump’s challenge to state sanctuary law
Federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, Supreme Court says

Nation/World

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and trangender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers nationwide and is a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that bars discrimination based on sex did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices.

