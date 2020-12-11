‘Seditious abuse’: States urge SCOTUS to toss out Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s win

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment Tuesday, Dec. 8, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Pennsylvania Atty. Gen. Josh Shapiro told the Supreme Court Thursday it should not tolerate “this seditious abuse of the judicial process” and should “send a clear and unmistakable signal” so that it does not happen again.

Related Content Texas joined by 17 states in lawsuit seeking to overturn presidential election results

He was responding to an unusual lawsuit filed Monday by the Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton that urged the high court to overturn the election results in four states where the voters chose President-elect Joe Biden: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

“Nothing in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution supports Texas’ view that it can dictate the manner in which four other states run their elections,” he said. Top lawyers for the other three states agreed, telling the high court there was no legal basis for reconsidering their results.

However, the long-shot lawsuit gives the Supreme Court one last chance to weigh in on the 2020 election.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.