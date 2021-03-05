Senate Democrats consider last-minute cut of weekly unemployment supplement to $300

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 11.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Just a day after unveiling their COVID-19 relief bill, Senate Democrats are considering reducing the weekly federal unemployment supplement from $400 to $300, but would also extend the benefit through September rather than August, according to a Democratic aide.

There are also discussions about making some of the unemployment benefits tax-free.

The changes reflect the challenges Senate Democrats face in shaping a bill that will satisfy all sides of their caucus, since they will need every vote in a 50-50 Senate.

Centrists were concerned that the weekly $400 supplemental payments — part of the House-passed bill — would provide some laid-off workers with more money than they earned at their jobs, thereby discouraging them from going back to work.

