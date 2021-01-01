Senate set to vote Friday on overriding Trump’s veto of defense spending bill

The Senate is scheduled to vote Friday on overriding President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, marking the first potential override of Trump’s presidency and delivering a final and rare rebuke by GOP lawmakers who have mostly demonstrated unwavering fealty to the president.

Sixty votes are needed in the Senate to limit debate on the president’s veto of the $740-billion spending package, which passed the Senate last month with a veto-proof 84-13 majority. A final vote is expected Friday afternoon, with a two-thirds majority required to overturn the veto, but extended debate could push the vote to Saturday. The House voted Monday to override it.

Trump said he vetoed the NDAA, a key piece of legislation that funds the military, for two reasons: It included a provision he opposes to rename military bases that honored Confederate officials and failed to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a liability shield for social media companies.

Lawmakers in both parties have pointed out that changing the rules for tech behemoths such as Twitter and Facebook — which have drawn Trump’s ire for putting warning labels on dozens of his demonstrably false missives — is not germane to defense policy and military funding.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.