Senators hold hearing on conservatorships amid Britney Spears’ bid to end hers

With Britney Spears’ battle to be released from the conservatorship her father controls in the spotlight, a group of bipartisan senators are holding a hearing to discuss “toxic conservatorships.”

Additionally, California Assemblymember Evan Low authored a bill calling for a review of California’s conservatorship system and giving conservatees a choice of attorneys.

The Senate hearing comes a day before Spears gets another day in court amid her bid to end her conservatorship.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on Sept. 28, 2021.