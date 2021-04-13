Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory during her ladies singles first round match against Kurumi Nara of Japan during day five of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2019, in Paris, France. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday.

Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine.

Related Content Serena Williams Named AP’s Female Athlete of the Decade

The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to “bring really special stories to film, and to people’s homes.”

Williams, who has limited her schedule in recent years because of injuries and the birth of her daughter, has not played since she lost in the Australian Open semifinals in February to Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title.

Exclusive: Serena Williams announces a forthcoming docu series on “yours truly” and a first-look deal with Amazon @PrimeVideo Studios. “For me, it’s really about telling great stories that are either untold or unseen or missed." #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/nKM9XeumeR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2021