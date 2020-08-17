Series of earthquakes, including one measuring 5.1, jolt Baja California; shaking felt in San Diego

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was among a series of temblors that rattled Baja California on Monday morning, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The first quake, measuring magnitude 4.4, struck at 8:09 a.m. and was centered about 34 miles east of San Vicente, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

About 20 minutes later, a magnitude 5.1 temblor struck 54 miles east of Maneadero, followed by earthquakes measuring 4.1 an 4.3, according to USGS.

Some of the tremors were strong enough that shaking was felt in the San Diego area, KSWB reported.

