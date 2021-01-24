Severe allergic reactions to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are ‘a rare event’: CDC

Registered nurse Ruth Ann Rowan prepares a syringe with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Corning Volunteer Fire Department in rural Tehama County.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health caused very few cases of severe allergic reactions during the first three weeks of its administration across the country, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among 4,041,396 doses given over 21 days, a total of 10 cases of anaphylaxis were confirmed by CDC investigators. Another four cases of possible anaphylaxis are still being investigated.

No deaths have been tied to the vaccine.

“Based on this early monitoring, anaphylaxis after receipt of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event,” the researchers wrote Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.