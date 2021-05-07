‘She was healthy’: 15-year-old Illinois girl dies 2 days after testing positive for coronavirus, family says

An Illinois family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl who died from COVID-19 just two days after testing positive, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reported Thursday.

Dykota Morgan was a healthy Bolingbrook High School freshman who excelled in school and athletics. But a little more than a week after she turned 15, she started feeling sick, according to her parents.

“Sunday, we were out early and she called us and said that she woke up feeling dizzy and weak, and she was coughing on the phone,” said mother Krystal Morgan.

Dykota had been complaining of headaches for the past two weeks but did not have any preexisting conditions, her mother said.

Over the weekend, her parents noticed a change.

“She just wasn’t doing good, she was too tired, and the cough and the fever. So by about 5 o’clock, I said, “I’m going to get you a COVID test cause I’m getting kind of worried you. I think you might have COVID,’” Krystal Morgan recalled.

On Sunday, Dykota tested positive for COVID-19, and by Monday, she was in the hospital. She died early the following day.

“She was perfectly healthy,” both of her parents emphasized.

“Then she got COVID. … It took her,” her father, Rashad Bingham, said.

Krystal Morgan recalled the agonizing moments when doctors told her that Dykota had passed away.

“When they told me my baby was gone … I feel on the floor, and I cried and I cried, and I screamed, I just couldn’t believe it, and the doctor fell on the floor with me, and cried with me and held me,” she told WGN.

Dykota’s parents want people to know the virus is not gone and that children are not immune. They’re hopeful the vaccine can soon help prevent this from happening to other families.

“As soon as it’s available to the babies, I think they should do it, do it because you just never know. I didn’t expect this. She was healthy, I feel like, I don’t know, I just feel like I was robbed, I was robbed,” her mother said.

A balloon release will be held in Morgan’s honor at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Bolingbrook.