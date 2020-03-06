‘Sickening video’ shows 15-year-old girl beaten unconscious, robbed by teen mob on NYC street

Warning: Video contains graphic images; viewer discretion advised

The New York Police Department on Friday said they are searching for a group of teens caught on camera brutally beating and robbing a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

NYPD Brooklyn North posted the disturbing surveillance video on Twitter, showing the moment the group of teens catch up to the girl, according to KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

One of the teens shoves the victim to the ground while others run to her as she holds herself in the fetal position.

More teens — possibly a dozen others — are seen rushing in on the girl and stomping on her, kicking her and punching her while she’s still on the ground.

The girl’s debit card, shoes and phone were stolen, according to NYPD.

“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North tweeted.

Authorities said the girl is in the hospital recovering.

“We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community,” the commanding officer added.

No description of the assailants was immediately provided.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020