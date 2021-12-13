Singer Alejandro Fernández pays tribute to father Vicente Fernández in touching post

Recording Artist Vicente Fernandez (L) and son Alejandro perform at the LARAS Person of the Year Tribute Presentation and Gala for Vicente Fernandez at the Kodak Theatre Grand Ballroom on Sept. 17, 2002 in Hollywood. (Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández paid loving tribute Sunday to his father, the legendary Vicente Fernández, who died this weekend at age 81.

Alejandro Fernández, who followed in his dad’s musical footsteps from a young age, posted a series of sweet photos of the father-son duo sharing laughs and the stage throughout the cultural icon’s extraordinary life and career.

“The lights have never shined brighter in the sky,” Alejandro Fernández wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

“Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live on forever in your family, your city and your people.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.