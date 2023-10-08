(KTLA) – A Beverly Hills woman and accomplished musician, who was reportedly missing for three months, was found alive, a friend has confirmed.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29, according to her missing persons page on the California Department of Justice website.

Her friend, Cecilia Foss, took to Instagram to share the news of her safe return.

“I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camela who has been missing for the past three months was found yesterday,” Foss wrote on her Instagram story. “Her family has asked for privacy and I can’t share any of the details, but she is safe now. Thank you to everyone who helped look for her and shared her story, and to the Beverly Hills Police Department for doing an incredible job finding her.”

Leierth-Segura is a singer and songwriter whose credits include Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air.”

When she first disappeared, Leierth-Segura’s landlord told local reporters that the woman had recently been evicted while her neighbors noted they hadn’t seen her car in more than a month.

Beverly Hills Police told The Independent that the missing persons investigation has been closed, but no additional details were provided. Foss told the outlet in a statement that Leierth-Segura is “safe.”